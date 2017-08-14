Ruby Wax is launching a mental health café at M&S in Stratford

We all feel a little frazzled sometimes. And while there are endless outlets we can use offload to friends (hello, group WhatsApp) it can really help to have an actual, physical space to go and talk through your feelings with others.

With this in mind, mental health campaigner and author Ruby Wax has launched the ‘Frazzled Café’, a coffee place where Londoners can gather to chat through their stresses in a non-judgemental way. Interested? The next Frazzled caff will be at the M&S in Stratford Westfield Shopping Centre on alternate Tuesdays at 7pm from August 22. It’s important to note that the café is less about therapy, more about sharing personal stories in a safe, laidback environment.

According to Ruby, ‘This isn’t about bitching about the way the world is, this isn’t about you being a great psychotherapist and helping people… It’s just about being human: nobody gets on their soapbox.’ It’s first come, first served, so register for your place here.

