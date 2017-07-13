  • Blog
Rum punch! Drink from a giant cocktail served in a punching bag and mixed by a boxer

By Laura Richards Posted: Thursday July 13 2017, 4:26pm

Sure, London’s bartenders have some serious mixing skills, but this is a new one on us. The team behind this weekend’s bonafide rum party Spirit of Tiki are making a giant cocktail by pouring the contents into a punching bag and asking a professional boxer to pound it into submission. And of course, it’s a rum punch.   

 

On Saturday July 15, a four-foot boxing punch bag will be lined with plastic before ingredients for a mighty fine rum punch are poured inside at Regent’s Park’s Spirit of Tiki festival. Master of ceremonies will be Georgi Radev, rum expert and bar manager at Mahiki, who will be giving a blow-by-blow account of the punch making process while it’s being poured and blended. And once ice is added, a professional boxer will be called up onto the stage to beat the bag until that rum punch is suitably mixed. Finally, the bag will be punctured to create a free-flowing fountain of rum. It brings a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘punch drunk’.

To get in on the boxing action, visit Spirit of Tiki on Saturday. Tickets for the day cost £20 and include a drink, or you can snap up half-price tickets here

Find more rum fun in London with our guide to the best piña coladas.

 

