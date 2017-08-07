‘S-Town’ host Brian Reed is coming to London

If you’re one of those people who obsessively listened to true-crime podcast ‘Serial’ (and, let’s be honest, who didn’t?), you’ll have almost definitely binged out on ‘S-Town’ when all seven episodes dropped earlier this year. From the people behind ‘Serial’ and ‘This American Life’, ‘S-Town’ began when a man called John B McLemore got in touch with ‘This American Life’ producer Brian Reed, asking him to investigate an alleged murder in his hometown of Bibb County, Alabama – which he refers to as ‘Shit Town’, hence the podcast’s name.

While listeners may have sucked up the entire series in one day, Reed spent more than three years working on the podcast – and now he’s coming to London to talk about it. So if you want to hear more about his approach to storytelling or what ‘shit town’ was really like, book yourself a ticket asap.

Brian Reed on Creating ‘S-Town’ is at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Catherine St, WC2B 5JF, on Oct 1. Book tickets here.

