Sadiq Khan could be hiring a new pet cat to tackle City Hall's mouse problem

Brexit negotiations, a pressurised NHS, an ongoing housing crisis and now a niggling rodent problem are just some of the pressing issues City Hall faces. Yep, apparently the building is so riddled with mice, Labour assembly member Tom Copley has asked Sadiq Khan to recruit the most reliable form of extermination: a cat.

Copley told Time Out: 'The mouse problem in City Hall has been escalating recently, and it’s not uncommon to see them running boldly round the corridors.' So he has directed his request to the mayor, saying: 'Given the problem with mice in the building will you consider getting a cat for City Hall, preferably rehoming one from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home?'

Khan is due to give a response later this month. The Treasury, 10 Downing Street and the Foreign Office all have mouse-catching moggies, so watch this space.

Photo: Karen Lakeman/Flickr.

It's not the first time pets have got political – Julian Assange’s cat was seen wearing a collar and tie at the Ecuadorian embassy in London and Downing Street's cat Larry has been spotted wearing a Union Jack collar.

And who could forget #CatsAgainstBrexit?