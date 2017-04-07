  • Blog
Save the PeckhamPlex! Is one of London's favourite cinemas facing closure?

By Tom Huddleston Posted: Friday April 7 2017, 8:40am

The PeckhamPlex is an institution  and not just for the £5 cheap seats. This beloved blockbuster emporium feels like a proper, old-school cinema, with its sticky floors, extensive pick 'n' mix selection and young couples fumbling in the back row. It's a regular winner in reader-voted Time Out polls for a reason: it's part of Peckham's cultural landscape.

But now the multiplex could be under threat. In 2013, plans to redevelop the area called for the Moncrieff Street multi-storey car park  the building that also houses the PeckhamPlex  to be knocked down. The local council agreed to do some research into whether this was advisable, or if the building should be kept as it is. But they still haven't published their findings.

The upshot is, there's a petition going round urging the council to listen to those voices who argue that the building  and the cinema  should remain intact. Take a look, and if you agree you can sign at the bottom. 

Staff writer
By Tom Huddleston

Tom Huddleston is the assistant UK film editor at Time Out. He's their go-to guy for movies about killer robots, bearded wizards and men getting things caught in zips.

For any feedback or for more information email

