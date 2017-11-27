Scary Christmas! A pop-up bar is celebrating the monsters of festive folklore

There's a monster of a bar popping up in Peckham for Christmas from Friday. But when we say monster, we don't mean a giant gingerbread grotto serving Guinness World Record amounts of mulled wine – this one's for the Scrooges. Brand-new Batch Bar is hosting Twisted Christmas, a pop-up boozing spot celebrating Pagan winter traditions, with cocktails inspired by monsters, beasts and other all-round creepy cretins from folklore. There won't be a fair isle jumper in sight.

For those all about the merry but strictly not the Christmas, this anti-Crimbo bar encourages drinkers to "look to the darker side of the festive season". Cocktails will be themed around creatures such as Grÿla, an Icelandic monster who's famed for making a delicious children stew, and Krampus, Santa’s scarcely-known sidekick, a horned beast who’s readily armed with punishments for those who've been naughty.

While the monsters may be gruesome, the drinks themselves will be top dollar. Twist London bartenders will be making drinks from premium spirits, and those with the coldest of hearts can swig on hot toddies. There will also be beers from Peckham’s Brick Brewery and an extensive wine list. To avoid a nightmare hangover before Christmas, you can also order Deliveroo straight to your table – the bar staff will supply you with cutlery and plates.

So if the sight of flickering fairy lights and the sound of sweet children singing carols has got you heaving already, you know exactly where to go and get twisted.

Twisted Christmas at Batch Bar is at 56 Peckham Rye, SE15 4JR from Fri Dec 1. For opening times and more details, see Batch Bar's Facebook page.

