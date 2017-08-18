See Billie Piper’s Oliver-winning ‘Yerma’ for free

Billie Piper won the best actress gong at this year’s Laurence Olivier Awards for her shattering portrait of a woman driven to the brink of sanity in Simon Stone’s ‘Yerma’ at the Young Vic last year.

Rather than hit the West End, the show opted to return to the Vic this year – meaning you haven’t heard a huge amount about it, as the tickets sold out instantly and Piper has done no press.

However, good news: there will be a special free performance on August 31, which will be filmed for screening as part of NT Live. And you can win a pair of tickets via the theatre world’s current distribution method du jour, the exclusive online ballot.

You have until noon on Monday to sign up for a chance to win – click here to do so.

‘Yerma’ is at the Young Vic until Aug 31.