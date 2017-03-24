See the amazing first images from the new Twin Peaks reboot

It's been in production for almost two years, but David Lynch and the other folks behind the 'Twin Peaks' revival have done a fine job of keeping the series under wraps. Aside from a couple of seconds-long video clips and a mind-boggling official cast list that ranged from Laura Dern to, um, Pearl Jam man Eddie Vedder, the show has held on to its secrets. Until now. In this week's Entertainment Weekly there's an in-depth look at the new programme, and more excitingly a series of production photos, most of them depicting classic 'Twin Peaks' characters.

The magazine comes with three covers, each depicting different characters from the series. This one's our favourite, with writer-director Lynch in character as FBI boss Gordon Cole, Kyle McLachlan as the heroic Agent Cooper, Sherilyn Fenn as Audrey Horne and Sheryl Lee as hang-on-if-she's-dead-how-come-she-got-older high-school murder victim Laura Palmer.

Firmly in the 'barely aged a day' camp are Madchen Amick as diner waitress Shelley, who somehow hasn't been promoted in the past 25 years, and her boss Norma (Peggy Lipton).

And here's another timeless couple, Sheriff's station receptionist Lucy (Kimmy Robertson) and her on-off paramour, weepie cop Andy (Harry Goaz), whose hair has clearly retained its proud, youthful magnificence.

And what would 'Twin Peaks' be without David Duchovny looking stunning in a dress? It's great to see that FBI Agent Denise Bryson is still comfortable with her image, a quarter of a century on.

From Agent Cooper to zig-zag flooring via cops, corpses and hot black coffee, you can learn everything you need to know about 'Twin Peaks', both the classic show and the new series, in Time Out's expansive, in-depth 'A-Z of Twin Peaks' feature.

