Seven FREE things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events, including THREE places to get free beer. Don't say we're not good to you.

It’s London Beer Week. To celebrate, Meantime’s offering a free pint of lager or pale ale to the first 100 people to visit their brewery tasting rooms on Wednesday. You heard it here first. Meantime Brewery Tasting Rooms. Tube: North Greenwich. Wed Mar 15, 6pm.

Why is food important to art? What does the digital future hold for galleries? Why listen to museums? These are questions posed by this festival examining why art history matters. It’s a mix of art, talks and tours and a chance to explore the Courtauld after-hours. The Courtauld Institute. Tube: Temple. Wed Mar 15, 5pm-10pm. Booking essential.

Take a trip to Prague without leaving London at this beer hall pop-up. There’ll be Staropramen and Pravha taste-testing. Plus, if you say the code ‘Pohoda’ on the door then you could get a 70p pint. Cheers! Old Truman Brewery. Tube: Liverpool St. Until Sun Mar 19.

Been to the Tate’s Hockney retrospective and still not got your fill of the artist? Fair play. Go see this show of his iPad drawings, too. Annely Juda. Tube: Bond St. Until March 25.

Moroccan-French artist Khalili shows the perilous journeys of refugees in this exhibit. First, with videos of migrants pointing out their forced travels on maps, then as constellations. It’s a reality check. Lisson Gallery. Tube: Edgware Rd. Until Sat Mar 18.

Spend a trippy evening watching a screening of the 1939 film ‘The Wizard of Oz’ set to the backdrop of Pink Floyd’s 1973 opus ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’. Apparently the two sync up perfectly – twice! (Organisers also promise free beer.) Libreria Bookshop. Tube: Liverpool St. Thurs Mar 16, 7pm-9pm.

London’s Druid Order hold this ceremony to welcome Ceridwen, the Earth Mother, by carrying the seeds for this year’s activity. This is followed by a talk, meditation and call for peace. Tower Hill Terrace. Tube: Tower Hill. Mon Mar 20, noon.

