Seven spots where you can recreate 'La La Land' in London

It's the Oscars on Sunday night and as the silver screen elite gather to hear who's won the gongs, one film can be quietly confident. After winning Best Film, Best Director and Best Actress at the BAFTAs, it's almost assumed that 'La La Land' is going to scoop Best Picture.

The much-loved modern musical not only paints a realistic portrait of heartbreak and career struggles that many of us identify with, but the soundtrack is so upbeat it could even make climbing the escalator at Oxford Circus tube station seem romantic. Well, maybe.

If you want to relive the film in real life, you don't need a plane ticket to LA. Here are the scenes that you can recreate in London to live your very own Lo Lo Land.

Ryan's 'City of Stars' pier stroll

Ryan Gosling's Sebastian croons the stand-out song from the soundtrack as he strolls along a pier at dusk – do the same on the South Bank at the Oxo Tower pier.

A post shared by R D Oxley (@oxleysworld) on Sep 3, 2014 at 2:44pm PDT



*That* dance with a view

The golden couple are inspired to break out into dance when they scale a massive hill overlooking LA's skyline at sunset. Primrose Hill might have the same effect on you.

A post shared by Jeremy (@thullerilo) on Feb 23, 2017 at 5:15pm PST



An introduction to jazz







Mia thinks jazz is boring. Sebastian takes her to jazz club the Lighthouse Cafe to show her it's 'very, very exciting'. Make your own mind up at iconic London jazz venue Ronnie Scotts.

A post shared by Fuggles Beer Cafe (@fugglesbeercafe) on Feb 13, 2017 at 1:58pm PST



The cinema date

Mia ditches her boyfriend for a movie with Sebastian in a swoon-worthy classic cinema. Book seats at the Electric Cinema in Notting Hill and let the hand-holding commence.

A post shared by Gemma D (@gemyd) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:23am PST



Stars in their eyes

Okay, so you might not float upwards for an airborne waltz, but you can still gaze into the stars at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich (dancing optional).





A post shared by James Fullbrook (@jamesfullbrook) on Feb 23, 2017 at 8:23am PST



Catching a gig

Unless your boyfriend is in The xx, it's unlikely you'll be watching them play a gig like The Messengers do any time soon. But you can at least pretend at the O2 Brixton Academy.

A post shared by O2 Academy Brixton (@o2academybrix) on Jan 20, 2017 at 2:48pm PST

Traffic jam jive

Even traffic is a song-worthy event in 'La La Land'. Try tapping along the roofs of Routemasters next time you're stuck in gridlock on Oxford Street (disclaimer: Time Out is not responsible for your actions).

A post shared by KARIS JESSICA BARNES (@karisjessica) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:13am PST

