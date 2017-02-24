Seven spots where you can recreate 'La La Land' in London

It's the Oscars on Sunday night and as the silver screen elite gather to hear who's won the gongs, one film can be quietly confident. After winning Best Film, Best Director and Best Actress at the BAFTAs, it's almost assumed that 'La La Land' is going to scoop Best Picture.
The much-loved modern musical not only paints a realistic portrait of heartbreak and career struggles that many of us identify with, but the soundtrack is so upbeat it could even make climbing the escalator at Oxford Circus tube station seem romantic. Well, maybe.
If you want to relive the film in real life, you don't need a plane ticket to LA. Here are the scenes that you can recreate in London to live your very own Lo Lo Land.
Ryan's 'City of Stars' pier stroll
Ryan Gosling's Sebastian croons the stand-out song from the soundtrack as he strolls along a pier at dusk – do the same on the South Bank at the Oxo Tower pier.
*That* dance with a view
The golden couple are inspired to break out into dance when they scale a massive hill overlooking LA's skyline at sunset. Primrose Hill might have the same effect on you.
An introduction to jazz
Mia thinks jazz is boring. Sebastian takes her to jazz club the Lighthouse Cafe to show her it's 'very, very exciting'. Make your own mind up at iconic London jazz venue Ronnie Scotts.
The cinema date
Mia ditches her boyfriend for a movie with Sebastian in a swoon-worthy classic cinema. Book seats at the Electric Cinema in Notting Hill and let the hand-holding commence.
Stars in their eyes
Okay, so you might not float upwards for an airborne waltz, but you can still gaze into the stars at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich (dancing optional).
Catching a gig
Unless your boyfriend is in The xx, it's unlikely you'll be watching them play a gig like The Messengers do any time soon. But you can at least pretend at the O2 Brixton Academy.
Traffic jam jive
Even traffic is a song-worthy event in 'La La Land'. Try tapping along the roofs of Routemasters next time you're stuck in gridlock on Oxford Street (disclaimer: Time Out is not responsible for your actions).
