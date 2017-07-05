Seven terrific pop-ups happening in London this July

Another month, another awesome round of pop-ups – so get ready to revel in Indian culture, nab a Harry Potter-inspired piece of art or catch the Wimbledon action on a deck chair in King’s Cross.

Ever binge-watched Bollywood classics? Do you like your nosh with a heavy dose of spice? Evenings at Proud East are honouring all things Indian with a pop-up celebration of the country’s culture. The canal-side venue will host dance workshops, DJs and film screenings – and there will be plenty of grub on offer, courtesy of Indian street-food connoisseurs Chit Chaat Chai. 2-10 Hertford Rd, N1 5ET. Jul 6-Sep 24

Harry Potter’s wizarding world has been recreated in an impressive collection of art for you to ogle or buy at the Graffik Gallery in Ladbroke Grove. Works range from clever renderings of all seven Potter book covers to 3D paper models of JK Rowling’s ‘Fantastic Beasts’. Graffik Gallery, 284 Portobello Rd, W10 5TE. Until Jul 7

Don’t worry if you haven’t sorted out tickets for the mega headliners at this year’s British Summer Time. You can still have a ball in Hyde Park as the fest has organised a load of freebies – including a week of free outdoor cinema. Catch the remaining double bills of fun flicks on July 5 and 7 from 6.30pm (and don’t forget the snacks). Parade Ground, East side of Hyde Park, W2 2UH. Jul 5 and 7

A savvy collective of creatives and entrepreneurs are taking over the Brixton Pound café to run a series of live events, workshops and exhibitions. Supported by Brixton-based youth social enterprise Livity, the pop-up will be open daily from 9am-5pm – and there’s free wifi. Brixton Pound, 77 Atlantic Rd, SW9 8PU. Until Jul 9

If you fancy a bit of Pride merch, there’s a pop-up is Soho where you'll find a lovely range in support of the ‘Love Happens Here’ campaign. The shop is also the spot to pick up tickets for the Pride festival or a Pride in London wristband for three quid, which will get you special offers from bars, cafés and shops in Carnaby Street, Soho and Seven Dials. 18 Broadwick St, W1F 8HS. Until Jul 9

Can’t be arsed to traipse to Wimbledon to cheer on Andy Murray? Rock up to King’s Cross to catch all of this year’s tennis action from a comfy deck chair. The space will also be serving tennis-themed food and booze (hello Pimm’s ’o clock!). Lewis Cubitt Square King’s Cross, N1C 4AB. Until Jul 16

If you like cocktails, candy floss and glitter, this could be the pub of your dreams. The Le Crown and Cactus will be serving French Martinis on tap – and you can guzzle them down in a swanky outside-inside garden. And the best bit? This fancy-pants booze is just a fiver a pop: we’ll raise a glass to that! 15 Bateman St, W1D 3AQ. From Jul 13-15.