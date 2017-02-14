  • Blog
Six FREE things to do in London this week

By Time Out London Things To Do Posted: Tuesday February 14 2017, 10:00am

Richard Mosse, Still frame from 'Incoming', 2015–2016. Courtesy of the artist, Jack Shainman Gallery, New York and carlier|gebauer, Berlin.

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

Richard Mosse: Incoming

Mosse won the Deutsche Börse Photography Prize in 2014 for his striking, pink-hued images of conflict in the Congo. This new video installation continues his use of military technology – this time a heat-detecting camera – to document the European refugee crisis. Accompanied by Ben Frost’s bleak soundscapes, it should be a beautiful, disturbing experience. The Curve, Barbican. Tube: Barbican. Wed Feb 15-Apr 23.

Blind Date with a Twist

Improv comedy duo Leanna Wigginton and Angela Pollard reinvent the game show classic to match up V-Day wallflowers and get people to make new friends. Aww, that’s nice. Warning: the evening involves a ‘licking competition’. George Tavern. Shadwell DLR. Tue Feb 14, 7.30pm.

Love Against Hate Bike Ride

Like many of life’s most worthwhile activities, cycling requires commitment and wearing lycra. This Valentine’s ride through the capital accompanied by a booming disco soundtrack adds some romance to that mix. Meet outside BFI Southbank. Waterloo. Sat Feb 18, 11.30am

Late Shift at the National Portrait Gallery

Nothing (legal) beats hanging out in a huge atmospheric gallery after hours. This NPG session includes drawing classes, DJs and booze, against a backdrop of portraits of the great and good (and indifferent-but-moneyed). National Portrait Gallery. Tube: Charing Cross. Fri Feb 17, 6pm.

HEAT at Virgin Active

Is the gym the place to find love? Virgin Active thinks so and it’s encouraging single Londoners to get all hot and sweaty with each other this V-Day at its new high-intensity class at Mansion House. Email valentines@virginactive.co.uk with your name, age and phone number to reserve your spot.

Jennifer Walshe: Sound Salon

Artist Jennifer Walshe started her Post-Internet Sound project in 2015 to look at the impact of the web on aural culture and music. This ‘salon’ continues the debate (and can probably explain Rebecca Black and stuff like that). Somerset House. Tube: Temple. Wed Feb 15, 7pm.

Find more free things to do in London.

Staff writer
By Time Out London Things To Do
For any feedback or for more information email

