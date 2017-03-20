Six FREE things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events.

Calling all Attenborough wannabes: field scientists are telling tales of discovery at the Grant Museum throughout spring. Future talks are about crocodiles, butterflies and frogs. This week though, it’s a ‘Lord of the Flies’ vibe as the Natural History Museum’s collections manager for flies, fleas, arachnida and myri runs the show. Itchy? Grant Museum of Zoology. Tube: Warren St. Wed Mar 22, 1.30pm-2.30pm.

Create a video ‘dance portrait’ of yourself at this workshop run by artist Lotte Andersen. It’s part of the Touch Sensitive festival, a series of art events exploring representations of female bodies. Book in advance. Guest Projects. London Fields rail. Fri Mar 24, 6pm-9pm.

Expect to see department store Fenwick of Bond Street in full bloom for the next six weeks. Lights of Soho have curated an exhibition there, showcasing the illuminating work of five female neon artists. Sounds like a bright idea. Fenwick of Bond Street, Floor 2. Tube: Bond St. Until May 1.

Forget flowers: you know what your mum really wants for Mother’s Day? Free pizza. Luckily, Denmark pizza chain Mother is celebrating its first London joint by handing out delicious dough for no dough. Circus West Village, Battersea Power Station. Tube: Battersea. Sun Mar 26, noon-4pm.

Trade Carol Ann Duffy for caffeine at 17 coffee spots in London today, from Shoreditch to Chelsea. Coffee roaster Julius Meinl is celebrating Poetry Day by allowing Londoners to pay with words. Find the places taking part at meinlcoffee.com/poetry. Tue Mar 21.

Some of the coolest young names in fashion are leading workshops over the next few weekends. The likes of Ashley Williams and Caitlyn Price will be teaching design, illustration and printmaking. Book now. Hackney Walk. Homerton Overground. Sat Mar 25-Apr 29.

