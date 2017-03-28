Six FREE things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events.

Now that spring has officially sprung it’s time to get your fix of the green stuff. Head to Anna Garforth’s new installation, floating in the air above St Christopher’s Place. The globe is made of three different types of moss and is alive. It took more than 200 hours to create and will change colour depending on the time of day. St Christopher’s Place. Tube: Oxford Circus. Until Sat Apr 29.

Watch a whole load of ivories get tinkled at the Barbican on Wednesday. Spotify’s setting up six grand pianos in the foyer to mark international Piano Day. There’ll be special performances throughout the day, often involving all six instruments at once. Barbican Centre. Tube: Barbican. Wed Mar 29.

The Big Count

Mysterious mounds have been appearing on the banks of the Thames. Now, the public’s being invited to help calculate how much of their mass is made up of plastic. It’s a chance to focus on environmental issues in our city. South of Hammersmith Bridge. Tube: Hammersmith. Sat Apr 1, 11am-2pm

Go to the Tate Modern after-hours on Friday and you’re in for a treat. Not only will you be able to explore Fujiko Nakaya’s amazing installation of swirling fog, there’ll be philosophy talks, knitting workshops and NTS DJs playing in the bar. Tate Modern. Tube: Southwark. Fri Mar 31, 6pm-11pm.

It’s the fifth anniversary of this community film festival. This year it will be screening the likes of Iranian horror movie ‘Under the Shadow’ and German drama ‘Victoria’ in local cafés, pubs and other unusual venues. Multiple venues, SE5. Sun Apr 2-Apr 10.

Fill up on theatre rather than Pret at a lunchtime performance of Andy Smith’s ‘The Preston Bill’. It follows a man through 80 years of global change, reminding us that personal actions can make a difference. Barbican Centre. Tube: Barbican. Thu Mar 30-Fri Mar 31, 1pm.

