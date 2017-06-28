Six FREE things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events.

Boiler Room and the V&A have teamed up for a night of live performances, DJs and workshops to kick off the museum’s week-long Reveal festival. Chill out on a beanbag and watch a video installation on the museum’s ceiling, listen to the sweet sounds of awesome all-female singing collective Deep Throat Choir and watch the English National Ballet pirouette around the galleries. V&A. Tube: South Kensington. Fri Jun 30.

Don your dancing shoes and head over to British Summer Time’s outdoor screening of Oscar-winning movie ‘La La Land’. It’s first come, first served, so make sure you get there early to nab a spot. Hyde Park. Tube: Marble Arch. Mon Jul 3.

In collaboration with Dazed and Coach, Gurls Talk is hosting a one-day festival with talks from some amazing women including Gurls Talk founder Adwoa Aboah and writer Laurie Penny. There’ll also be a dance workshop, a photo studio and a pop-up library. 180 The Strand. Tube: Temple. Sat July 1.

Grab your sunglasses, slap on some suncream and hotfoot it over to JW3’s urban beach, where they’re bringing cocktails, food and summery vibes to north London. There’s even a paddling pool area.The only thing they can’t guarantee is sun. JW3. Tube: Finchley Rd. Sun Jul 2-Sep 3.

This art festival extravaganza is taking over east London for a night of awesome events across 13 venues. Highlights include a video installation in a Masonic temple, a virtual reality napping station and a ten-hour all-night dance party in Exchange Square. Various east London locations. Sat Jul 1.

Haven’t got the stamina to queue for Murray Mound? Pack a picnic and kick back in a deckchair at these outdoor Wimbledon screenings in King’s Cross. Expect tennis-themed food and the obligatory Pimm’s. Lewis Cubitt Square. Tube: King’s Cross. Mon Jul 3-Jul 17.

