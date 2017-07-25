Six FREE things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events.

The National Theatre’s River Stage is back for another summer – and this weekend the fabulous folks from LGBT+ boozer The Glory are taking over. Get your creative juices flowing at a drag life-drawing session, join Shesus and The Sistas for a singalong at their musical church service The Unholy Hour, or rest your vocal chords and watch the sassiest kings and queens battle it out in the Lipsync1000. National Theatre. Tube: Waterloo. Fri Jul 28-Sun Jul 30.

Embrace your inner Whitney Houston at this karaoke session accompanied by an urban choir, where you can belt out classics from Prince, Martin Gaye and Aretha Franklin.

You’ll basically feel like you’re in ‘Sister Act’. Oh happy day! The Scoop. Tube: London Bridge. Thu Jul 27.

Bonkers duo Bompas & Parr are up to their old tricks again with a new immersive installation at Westfield Stratford. Make a splash in the forest zorb lagoon, see plants that create electricity and walk through a cloud of fruit-flavoured mist. Westfield Stratford City.Tube: Stratford. Until Aug 3.

Brook Green Market and Kitchen is hosting a craft beer month to showcase London breweries. Kicking off with Portobello Brewing Co this Saturday, it’ll have free tastings and you can meet the brewers to learn about what goes into their beer. Addison Primary School. Tube: Goldhawk Rd. Sat Jul 29.

Indian street food peddler Rola Wala is giving away 300 naan rolls and grain bowls to celebrate the launch of its new Spitalfields joint. For each freebie, it will also donate a meal to a child in poverty with charity One Feeds Two. Spitalfields. Tube: Liverpool St. Wed Jul 26. Register online.

Guston’s ‘Laughter in the Dark’ exhibition traces the life of former US president Richard Nixon, through 70-odd satirical sketches. The artist revels in fleshy depictions of the notorious POTUS – presenting him as a literal dickhead. Hauser & Wirth. Tube: Oxford Circus. Until Sat Jul 29.

Find more free things to do in London.