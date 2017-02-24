  • Blog
Six signs that spring is nearly here

By Caitlin McAllister Posted: Friday February 24 2017, 1:12pm

Acabashi

It can be hard to see the spring light at the end of the wintry tunnel, but rest assured it’s nearly here, no matter what the calendar says.

From lighter mornings to flowers to lovable Easter animals, here are all the signs that spring is a-comin'.

Everyone's becoming a morning person

With the sun rising earlier before the clocks change, all over London folks are waking up, working out, crafting, reading all the newspapers and just generally being awesome, all before 9am. 

 

You can go watch chicks hatch at London Wetland Centre

Real, tiny baby chickens? Fuzzy and yellow? Quit your job and go to them.

via GIPHY

 

Everyone is on their marks for a Kew Gardens visit

Kew is the Glastonbury of botanical gardens, and it’s a must-do in spring if you’re a fan of the florals. 

via GIPHY

 

People start camping to get a good spot to watch the Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race

Well, they don’t, but they probably should if they want to catch even a glimpse of the most exciting race of the year. 

via GIPHY

 

London Marathoners are in the final stages of their training

They’re determined, focused, making the most of the lighter mornings and totally loving life. That, or praying for it to be over soon.

via GIPHY

 

Beer gardens around the city are dusting off their outdoor patio furniture

Finally, we can grab a pint and drink it where nature intended – in a crowded pub garden surrounded by wasps. 

via GIPHY

Take a quick peek at the best things happening in London this March.

By Caitlin McAllister 11 Posts

Caitlin works in marketing, and spends the rest of her time planning adventures abroad, and running (literally) around London, stopping only for snacks and dogs with jumpers on – also for dogs without jumpers on. You can see what she’s up to on her travel blog at www.thedestination.co.uk.

