Six signs that spring is nearly here

It can be hard to see the spring light at the end of the wintry tunnel, but rest assured it’s nearly here, no matter what the calendar says.

From lighter mornings to flowers to lovable Easter animals, here are all the signs that spring is a-comin'.

Everyone's becoming a morning person

With the sun rising earlier before the clocks change, all over London folks are waking up, working out, crafting, reading all the newspapers and just generally being awesome, all before 9am.

You can go watch chicks hatch at London Wetland Centre

Real, tiny baby chickens? Fuzzy and yellow? Quit your job and go to them.

Everyone is on their marks for a Kew Gardens visit

Kew is the Glastonbury of botanical gardens, and it’s a must-do in spring if you’re a fan of the florals.

People start camping to get a good spot to watch the Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race

Well, they don’t, but they probably should if they want to catch even a glimpse of the most exciting race of the year.

London Marathoners are in the final stages of their training

They’re determined, focused, making the most of the lighter mornings and totally loving life. That, or praying for it to be over soon.

Beer gardens around the city are dusting off their outdoor patio furniture

Finally, we can grab a pint and drink it where nature intended – in a crowded pub garden surrounded by wasps.

