London
Timeout
March
Photograph: Steve Beech / Shutterstock

London events in March

Our guide to the best events, festivals, workshops, exhibitions and things to do throughout March 2022 in London

Written by
Time Out London Things To Do
March is a flippin’ great month if you ask us. It starts with pancakes (for Pancake Day), continues with Guinness (for St Patrick’s Day) and has not one but two big celebrations of the ladies in your life (International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day).

But perhaps better than all of those is the fact that March ushers in the first, hopeful days of spring. You can probably count on at least a few lovely, sunny days throughout the month, and by the end of it the sun won’t be going down until 7.30pm.

Which means that it’s about time you came out of hibernation and set about exploring this city’s fantastic parks and gardens, world-class museums and galleries, and unbeatable restaurant and bar offerings. 

There are also plenty of major cultural goings-on to look forward to throughout the month, which we’ve helpfully rounded up for you here to help you make the most of the early spring. 

Give it up for the ladies in your life

WOW: Women of the World Festival
Photograph: Courtesy of WOW Festival

WOW: Women of the World Festival

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • South Bank

Billed as ‘the world’s biggest, most comprehensive festival celebrating women, girls and non-binary people’, WOW – Women of the World returns as an in-person event in 2022. Taking over the Southbank Centre on the weekend after International Women’s Day, it brings together activists, musicians, comedians, writers and other distinguished speakers for three days of invigorating conversations, workshops and performances.

This year’s lineup is as impressive as ever, with Booker Prize-winning author Bernadette Evaristo, ‘The Guilty Feminist’ podcaster Deborah Frances-White and revered poet Warsan Shire all booked to appear. Legendary activist Angela Davis will also join the festival on Sunday evening via a live link-up from San Francisco. Once again, you can either purchase tickets to individual events or buy a day pass that will get you into a multitude of different events. 

International Women’s Day: Who Owns the City?
Design Museum

International Women’s Day: Who Owns the City?

  • Things to do
  • Kensington

This IWD panel event will explore the ways in which gendered urban design can create inequalities of access in major cities like London. Think public spaces that exclude mothers, toilets that presume a limited number of body types, and byways that prioritise drivers above all others. Renowned architects Elsie Owusu, Manijeh Verghese and Verity Jane Keefe will delve into all this, while also exploring ways in which urban design can work to create a more inclusive environment for womxn.

Catch some top new theatre

‘Cock’
Photo by Matt Crockett

‘Cock’

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Seven Dials

Mike Bartlett has had much bigger hits than 2009’s ‘Cock’, both on stage (‘King Charles III’) and screen (‘Doctor Foster’). But his tartly-named satirical drama about a man named John struggling to choose between his long-term male partner and a charming woman could reasonably be called his breakthrough play. It bagged excellent reviews and perhaps only missing out on a transfer from the tiny Royal Court Upstairs because the cast – Ben Whishaw, Andrew Scott, Katherine Parkinson – were possibly too busy for another run.

Anyhoo, 13 years on, and Mike Bartlett’s ‘Cock’ is back, in a new production directed by the marvellous Marianne Elliott. And it includes some heavyweight names: ‘Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey plays John, film star Taron Egerton (pictured) makes his West End debut as his unnamed partner, and rising star Jade Anouka as the woman, with Phil Daniels as the partner’s dad. It’s an impressive cast, and they’re playing the Ambassadors for a full 12 weeks: finally, London gets the ‘Cock’ it deserves.

‘The Human Voice’
Photo by Matt Crockett

‘The Human Voice’

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Leicester Square

One assumes that busy schedules are the root reason for the blink-and-you’ll miss it nature of this UK run for legendary Belgian director Ivo van Hove’s revival of Jean Cocteau’s classic 1930 monologue. While it’s undoubtedly a relatively experimental affair, with a single actress spending the entire play on the phone to her unheard lover, the fact that here the single actress is the great Ruth Wilson should get plenty of bums on seats for the brief run.

‘To Kill a Mockingbird’
Photo by The Other Richard

‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Soho

Aaron Sorkin’s stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s civil rights classic ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ took Broadway by storm – and caused a fair amount of controversy after now-disgraced producer Scott Rudin aggressively tried to shut down productions of other adaptations of Lee’s 1960 masterpiece.

Bartlett Sher’s production was due on the West End in 2020, but finally arrives two years later under the auspices of Sonia Friedman Productions. 

Replacing the originally pencilled in Rhys Ifans, Rafe Spall will star as principled white Southern attorney Atticus Finch, who defends black man Tom Robinson in a rape trial in deeply prejudiced Alabama. He’ll be joined by Pamela Nomvete, Jim Norton, Jude Owusu, David Moorst, Gwyneth Keyworth and Harry Redding.

 

‘Straight Line Crazy’
Photo by Bridge Theatre

‘Straight Line Crazy’

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Tower Bridge

In September last year, the Bridge was one of the first theatres in the entire country to reopen post-pandemic with ‘Beat the Devil’, David Hare’s short, snarling monologue about his experience coming down with Covid and his general disgust with Boris Johnson’s response. It was a bit… rough… but benefitted from the charisma of its performer, big deal actor Ralph Fiennes, and assured direction from Bridge boss Nicholas Hytner.

Now the trio of Hare, Hytner and Fiennes – all men at a theatre with a rep as a boys’ club, though to be fair that has changed a lot of late – reconvene for a very different project. Hare’s new play ‘Straight Line Crazy’ is, of all things, a drama about Bob Moses, the unelected civil planner who become one of the most power and divisive men in mid-twentieth-century New York.

Get the Guinness in for St Patrick’s Day

London St Patrick’s Day Festival
Photograph: Shutterstock

London St Patrick’s Day Festival

  • Things to do
  • Covent Garden

Now in its 19th year, the Mayor’s St. Patrick’s Day festival is the largest celebration of Irish culture and community in London. Head to Trafalgar Square for a warm, jubilant and inclusive party showcasing the best of Irish arts, performance, culture, food and music. With 50,000 people expected to watch the parade wend its way from Hyde Park Corner to nearby Whitehall, it’s sure to be a packed occasion, too.

St Patrick’s Day at Phoenix Arts Club
Phoenix Arts Club

St Patrick’s Day at Phoenix Arts Club

  • Nightlife
  • Charing Cross Road

This St Patrick’s Day party is dinner and a show – Irish style. While tucking into a three-course set menu meal (with vegan options available), you’ll get to enjoy cabaret shows from Irish dancers, drag kings, burlesque performers and West End stars. Your compere for the night is Miss Connie Lingus, which should give you an idea as to the night’s flavour.

See (or buy!) some brilliant art

‘Surrealism Beyond Borders’
Koga Harue Umi (The Sea) 1929. The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo. Photo: MOMAT/DNPartcom • Mayo (Antoine Malliarakis) Coups de bâtons 1937. Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen, Düsseldorf © VG Bild-Kunst,

‘Surrealism Beyond Borders’

  • Art
  • Bankside

Forget your Dalis and your De Chiricos and your Magrittes, because the Tate is going deep on surrealism, bypassing all the megastars and exploring the outer reaches of the twentieth century’s most popular art movement. This show is all about the way surrealism spread from Paris out across the world. So while you’ve got big names here, the real attraction is seeing what artists in Japan, Argentina, Egypt and Mexico were using surrealism to say. Ceci n’est pas un surrealism exhibition. 

The Other Art Fair
Fiona Campbell

The Other Art Fair

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Brick Lane

Fed up of your boring white walls? Head to this East London art fair and pick up some original work to brighten up your bedroom for as little as £100. Presented by Saatchi Art as an accessible alternative to stuffier and more expensive fairs, it features 150-odd independent artists, as well as immersive installations, performances, DJs spinning tunes and a fully stocked bar. Think of it as art served with a side of party. 

‘Whistler’s Woman in White: Joanna Hiffernan’
James Abbott McNeill Whistler, Symphony in White, No. 1: The White Girl, 1862 (detail). Oil on canvas, 213 x 107.9 cm. National Gallery of Art, Washington, Harris Whittemore Collection.

‘Whistler’s Woman in White: Joanna Hiffernan’

  • Art
  • Piccadilly

James Abbott McNeill Whistler was one of the most influential artists of the nineteenth century, but he didn't get there alone. Because, as the old saying goes, behind every successful man with a ludicrously long name is a beautiful woman he painted over 70 times. Whistler depicted Joanna Hiffernan over and over again, and this show is all about their personal and professional relationship, especially the way she influenced his career.

‘Postwar Modern: New Art in Britain 1945-1965’
John McHale, First Contact, 1958. Collection Albright Knox Gallery, Buffalo. Copyright Estate of John McHale. Photograph: Benda Brieger,.

‘Postwar Modern: New Art in Britain 1945-1965’

  • Art
  • Barbican

The Second World War changed art in a big way. This major exhibition at the Barbican examines the work of 48 artists who were trying to make sense of an altered world through art in Britain, including David Hockney, Frank Bowling, David Hockney, Gillian Ayres, Francis Bacon and Lucien Freud.

Check out a foodie festival

London Coffee Festival

London Coffee Festival

  • Things to do
  • Consumer shows and conventions
  • Brick Lane

Reckon you can tell your Square Mile from your Allpress? Got some serious opinions on microfoam? This four-day coffee bonanza at Brick Lane’s Truman Brewery is probably for you. From latte art masterclasses and plant milk pairing sessions to a barista tournament and even a coffee-themed art exhibition, the jam-packed programme of interactive demonstrations, workshops, talks and tasting sessions has something new to teach even the most avid bean connoisseurs. You’ll leave feeling more passionate about the black medicine than ever before, and not just because of the copious amount of caffeine coursing through your veins.

 

 

 

 

Eat and Drink Festival
Eat and Drink Festival

Eat and Drink Festival

  • Things to do
  • Consumer shows and conventions
  • West Kensington

Rosemary Shrager, John Whaite and Atul Kochhar are among the celebrity chefs on hand at this huge food fest in west London. It’s not just about live demos, though. There’s also a huge array of street food stalls to explore and all manner of artisan producers selling delicious food and drink items. for you to take home. Plus, tickets get you free entry to the Ideal Home Show. 

Head to a film screening

The Camera Is Ours: Britain’s Women Documentary Makers
BFI

The Camera Is Ours: Britain’s Women Documentary Makers

  • Film
  • South Bank

Running at BFI Southbank from March 3-15, this film season shines a spotlight on Britain’s pioneering female documentary makers. It features 10 new film restorations from the BFI National Archive, including works by Ruby and Marion Grierson, Evelyn Spice and Muriel Box, as well as a study day focusing on Jill Craigie, hailed as Britain’s ‘first’ woman filmmaker. Look out, too, for special appearances from Andrea Arnold (Cow’), Waad Al-Kateab (‘For Sama’) and Rubika Shah (‘White Riot’), among others. Check the website for the full programme of screenings and events. 

Human Rights Watch Film Festival
Photo: Journeyman Pictures

Human Rights Watch Film Festival

  • Things to do
  • Film events
  • London

From March 17-25, London will play host to one of the most thought-provoking, significant film festivals out there. Ten new works will be streamed for audiences in the UK and Ireland, including pre-recorded chats with the filmmakers, actors and relevant activists. This year’s theme is ‘freedom of choice’, with the films tackling subjects like journalists in Myanmar (‘Myanmar Diaries’), asylum seekers in the UK (‘Silence Heard Loud’), female surfers in Bangladesh (‘Bangla Surf Girls’) and more.

 

Cinema Made in Italy
Cinema Made in Italy

Cinema Made in Italy

  • Things to do
  • Film events
  • South Kensington

London’s annual Italian film festival returns as an IRL event. Highlights include Futura, a fascinating portrait of contemporary Italy made by a trio of acclaimed filmmakers (Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi and Alice Rohrwacher), and a screening of Michelangelo Antonioni’s L’Eclisse in tribute to legendary Italian actress Monica Vitti, who died in early February. Check the website for the full programme of events.

Kinoteka Polish Film Festival

  • Things to do
  • Film events
  • London

Taking place half at the ICA and also streaming on the much-loved BFI Player, the 20th iteration of Kinoteka lands in London on March 9.

If you’ve never heard of it, Kinoteka is a brilliant film festival which annualy screen some of the best new Polish cinema. This year you can expect no fewer than 26 brilliant movies Juliusz Machulski’s classic ‘Sexmission’, the award-winning ‘Identification Marks: None’, Andrzej Wajda’s Oscar-nominated ‘The Young Ladies of Wilko’ and the cult science fiction masterpiece ‘On The Silver Globe’. 

Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour
Cira Crowell

Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour

  • Film
  • Action and adventure
  • Islington

Wannabe adventurers and cinephiles alike should enjoy this festival dedicated to the most daredevil short films. From the comfort of your seat, you’ll be able to take in impressive feats of human endurance and athleticism, stunning cinematography, and some of the most breathtaking (and remote) locations on earth. It’s a night of 1,000 gasps.

Find great things to do all year round

