Our guide to the best events, festivals, workshops, exhibitions and things to do throughout March 2022 in London

March is a flippin’ great month if you ask us. It starts with pancakes (for Pancake Day), continues with Guinness (for St Patrick’s Day) and has not one but two big celebrations of the ladies in your life (International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day).

But perhaps better than all of those is the fact that March ushers in the first, hopeful days of spring. You can probably count on at least a few lovely, sunny days throughout the month, and by the end of it the sun won’t be going down until 7.30pm.

Which means that it’s about time you came out of hibernation and set about exploring this city’s fantastic parks and gardens, world-class museums and galleries, and unbeatable restaurant and bar offerings.

There are also plenty of major cultural goings-on to look forward to throughout the month, which we’ve helpfully rounded up for you here to help you make the most of the early spring.

