Billed as ‘the world’s biggest, most comprehensive festival celebrating women, girls and non-binary people’, WOW – Women of the World returns as an in-person event in 2022. Taking over the Southbank Centre on the weekend after International Women’s Day, it brings together activists, musicians, comedians, writers and other distinguished speakers for three days of invigorating conversations, workshops and performances.
This year’s lineup is as impressive as ever, with Booker Prize-winning author Bernadette Evaristo, ‘The Guilty Feminist’ podcaster Deborah Frances-White and revered poet Warsan Shire all booked to appear. Legendary activist Angela Davis will also join the festival on Sunday evening via a live link-up from San Francisco. Once again, you can either purchase tickets to individual events or buy a day pass that will get you into a multitude of different events.