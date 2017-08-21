Six totally free things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

Swap clingwrapped sarnies at your desk for a lunchbreak spent zip-wiring through Paddington. You’ll be able to climb, jump and swing your way along a 20ft-tall urban assault course on Thursday. Fancy having a go? Email events@merchantsquare.co.uk to book a slot. It’s probably the only way to get high during office hours without risking some kind of disciplinary situation. The Lawn. Tube: Edgware Rd. Thu Aug 24. noon-2pm.

Get down to Drake, Bieber, Beyoncé and – song of the summer – Rihanna’s ‘Wild Thoughts’ at this day of classes run by At Your Beat, aka the hippest dance school in the city. Beginners are welcome. More at atyourbeat.com. The Castle Centre. Tube: Elephant & Castle. Mon Aug 28.

If you go down to the South Bank this week, you’re sure of a boozy surprise. Aperol Spritz is sending a team of bartenders to hand out free drinks every day at 5pm from a 20ft orange sundial. It’s aperitif time! South Bank. Wed Aug 23-Mon Aug 28, 5pm-8.30pm. Tube: Waterloo.

Explore the V&A like a big kid at this Friday’s late. Treasure hunt pros That Muse are putting on a museum-wide competition during which teams will crack clues to find objects from around the world. Sackler Centre at the V&A Museum.Tube: South Kensington. Fri Aug 25, 6.30pm.

Watch the Mangrove band rehearse for their Carnival performance at this day of tutorials. Plus, get a beginner’s guide to costume-making and soca dancing from the pros. More at redbull.co.uk/mangroveworkshops. The Tabernacle. Tube: Royal Oak. Tue Aug 22.

A quarter of a century ago, the Geffrye Museum turned a derelict patch of land behind the building into a glorious herb garden. It’s marking the anniversary with a free walk and talk in the grounds. Geffrye Museum. Hoxton Overground. Wed Aug 23. 2pm.

