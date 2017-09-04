Six totally free things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

Want to take part in feminist zine-making workshop? Femfest is for you. The three-day arts festival, focusing on the voices and experiences of women and non-binary people, has a packed schedule. Head down there on Friday for short film screenings or on Saturday and Sunday for the zine workshop. There’s an exhibition and performance

art running all weekend too. Ugly Duck. Tube: Bermondsey. Fri Sep 8-Sun Sep 10.

Chow down on one of 500 free wagyu blend cheeseburgers being given out at new central London joint Ichibuns on Friday. The Japanese-inspired restaurant says it makes its buns using sake yeast so they’re also extra special. 22 Wardour St. Tube: Leicester Square. Fri Sep 8.

If you’re between the ages of 14 and 26, you can spend Sunday taking part in theatre, video production, music tech and trampolining workshops as part of Wac’s free taster day. The classes then run weekly at £2.50 each. Hampstead Town Hall Centre. Tube: Belsize Park. Sun Sep 10.

Organisation Nasty Women is a reaction to growing misogyny. They’re holding an art show on September 22 and this workshop is a chance for women’s rights activists to make art to be exhibited. Sign up at nastywomenuk@hotmail.com. Stour Space. Hackney Wick Overground. Sat Sep 9.

A martial art-infused dance style, capoeira dates back to 1800s Brazil. Now you can give this acrobatic art a go yourself with an hour-long taster class on a rooftop in Canary Wharf. Just read up on its cultural importance before you go along. Crossrail Place Roof Gardens. Tube: Canary Wharf. Sun Sep 10, 2pm-3pm.

If you like your carbs with a side of weird, you might want to head to Paddington Ask this Tuesday. They’re trialling sweet gnocchi recipes on punters. But will prosecco, white chocolate or popping candy flavour potato balls come out on top? Ask Italian. Tube: Paddington. Tue Sep 5, noon-2pm.

