Six totally free things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

Ever wondered where Jon Snow (no, not the one from ‘Game of Thrones’) gets his jazzy ties? Now you can find out all about them at this pop-up exhibition exploring the design process behind the TV presenter’s colourful tie collection. You can even buy a limited edition tie crafted to fit Snow’s specifications if you want to recreate his dapper look. Design Museum. Tube: High St Kensington. Until Feb 25 2018.

Get buzzed at Old Street Records, where they’re offering 100 free coffees every day this week to celebrate the launch of their new café. They’ll also have DJ sets from the likes of Scratch Perverts and Norman Jay MBE. 350-354 Old St. Tube: Old St. Tue Nov 14-Fri Nov 17.

Get into the festive spirit early at the Hamleys Christmas Toy Parade, which sees Regent Street taken over by a procession of marching bands, dancers and cuddly toy characters brought to life. Hamleys. Tube: Oxford Circus. Sun Nov 19, 11am-4.30pm.

Calling all beer geeks – Brooklyn Brewery is hosting an exclusive tasting event where you’ll get to try their newest creations and partake in secret experiments from in-house brewmaster Garrett Oliver. Book your place online. 40FT Brewery. Dalston Junction Overground. Tue Nov 14. Snap tickets up here from 7am on Tue Nov 14.

Regent Street is getting its annual festive makeover with the arrival of more than 300,000 twinkling lights. Paloma Faith and Clean Bandit will be flicking the switch alongside hosts Emma Bunton and Jamie Theakston. Regent St. Tube: Oxford Circus. Thu Nov 16.

Celebrating powerful photojournalism, the annual World Press Photo competition is hugely popular, with more than 80,000 submissions this year. Get lost in the 152 winning images at this moving exhibition on the South Bank. Royal Festival Hall. Tube: Waterloo. Until Nov 20.

