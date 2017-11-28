Six totally free things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

It’s 15 years since Vice launched in the UK and, like any self-respecting teenager, it’s throwing a big birthday party. In fact, it’s putting on three events, starting with a shebang featuring performances from Mike Skinner, Murkage Dave and Mykki Blanco. It’s also hosting a screening of ‘Noisey Blackpool II’ and an evening of discussion, politics and comedy with journalist Paris Lees, political satirist Rants N Bants and more. Oh, and there’s free beer. Snap up a ticket online. Various locations. Tue Nov 28-Thu Nov 30. Get exclusive tickets for Time Out readers at www.bit.ly/viceis15timeout.

Forget 24-hour news coverage; everyone knows the internet exists to fuel our love of cat memes. Delve deeper into the feline phenomenon at this evening of talks and cat-video screenings (obviously). It’s bound to be pawsome. Grant Museum of Zoology. Tube: Warren St. Fri Dec 1, 6.30pm.

Too skint for the cinema? You can enjoy the plush new Everyman in King’s Cross for free this week. Sneak off on your lunch break, nab a comfy sofa and catch ’80s classic ‘Stand by Me’. Reserve your spot in advance online. Everyman King’s Cross. Tube: King’s Cross. Fri Dec 1, 12.30pm.

Step away from that sad supermarket sarnie. The Real Greek is giving away 100 ‘Olympian’ boxes filled with feta, lamb kefte, halloumi and all kinds of tasty goodness. Order online from 1pm and pick up at your local branch. Various locations. Tue Nov 28, 1pm.

Once December hits, it’s finally legit to utter the C-word. Get in the mood at this two-day Christmas market, where there will be live entertainment, DJs and a festive light installation from God’s Own Junkyard. Peninsula Square. Tube: North Greenwich. Sat Dec 2-Sun Dec 3.

Soho taqueria Corazón celebrates its first anniversary this week, and it’s marking the milestone with a great lunchtime giveaway – handing out 250 of its signature baja tacos, which are stuffed with beer-battered fish, crunchy cabbage and chipotle mayo. Corazón. Tube: Oxford Circus. Fri Dec 1, noon-4pm.

