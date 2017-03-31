Spicy pizza, a giant beer garden and half-price Indian food: it’s LondOnTheInside’s tips for April

Our mates at LondOntheInside have rounded up five things they’re pretty damn excited about this April.

Yard Sale X Rola Wala, Various Locations, Apr 3-17

We can't wait to get a pizza the action from Yard Sale’s latest collab. They've hooked up with Rola Wala to bring two of our favourite things together: Indian and pizza. Yes, we’re talking Nagaland lamb, pomegranate, lemon raita, green sandwich chutney, fior di latte mozzarella and coriander all on top of Yard Sale’s 18-inchers. Delish.

London’s Biggest Beer Garden, Mile End, Apr 27-May 1

As soon as the sun’s out getting a seat in a beer garden becomes mission impossible, so it’s pretty damn exciting that London’s Biggest Beer Garden, with over 2,000 seats, is opening. And with two-pint steins we’ll probably need to sit down...

Lola James Harper Pop-Up, Islington, Apr 26-May 15

We bloody love those Lola James Harper candles and now they’re opening a pop-up in Paper Mache Tiger. With ping-pong, coffee and sofas, we can’t wait to chill out in their pop-up living room and we might just nab a few sweet-smelling goodies for our cribs too.

Lucky Peach x Eggbreak, Notting Hill, Apr 4

We were pretty gutted when we heard Lucky Peach was ending, but releasing a final double issue and new cookbook ‘All About Eggs’ deffo put smiles on our faces. And if you’re like us and not so much about the cooking but more about the eating, you can try out two of the recipes in the book – ‘Corned beef hash’ and ‘Spaghetti alla carbonara’ – at Eggbreak for one month only. Cracking!

50 Percent Off at Tandoor Chop House, Covent Garden, Apr 3-7 & Apr 10-14

Tandoor Chop House won us over from the word go and now they’re launching a brand new lunch menu that includes a stuffed tikka naan and tandoor lunch thali. And if you show them some Insta love and Instagram your lunch they’ll knock 50 percent off your bill. Save ££, rake in the likes and eat lunch fit for a king? We're in.

