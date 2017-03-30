Yard Sale Pizza and Rola Wola have created a seriously spicy pizza with one of the world's hottest chillies

Pizza purists best stop reading now, as Yard Sale Pizza is teaming up with Rola Wola who specialise in ‘twisted Indian street food’ for two weeks of heat in all three of its London kitchens.

For a sizzling stint, the ‘Nagaland Warrior’ pizza will be gracing the menu, offering diners the chance to devour double-fermented dough topped with spiced pulled lamb (seasoned somewhat like a Vindaloo), with the addition of pomegranate, lemon raita, Rola Wala’s famous green chutney, mozzarella and coriander.

As if that wasn’t enough, a charred scorpion chilli will be placed slap-bang in the middle of the doughy delight, but we advise approaching it with caution as it happens to be one of the hottest varieties of chilli in the world.

The limited edition pizza is part of Yard Sale’s ‘Love-Ins’ series which has seen collaborations such as the Burns Night haggis pizza created by Deeney’s and a pastrami calzone made by Monty’s Deli.

Grab a slice of the action at Yard Sale Clapton, Finsbury Park and Walthamstow. The ‘Nagaland Warrior’ is available from Mon Apr 3- Mon Apr 17.

In other tasty news: A mini menu of baby buns has launched at Bao Fitzrovia and a pop-up Heinz baked beans café is coming to London.