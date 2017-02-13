Spidermen assemble! Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield met for the first time on the Bafta red carpet

Two superheroes came face-to-face on the Bafta red carpet last night. Tom Holland, who is currently starring as Spiderman, met Andrew Garfield, who used to play Spiderman, as they arrived for the awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall.

Despite sharing the iconic role, the pair had never met before. 'We met for the first time on the red carpet today,' Holland said backstage after winning the EE Bafta Rising Star award. 'It was really nice. He’s a really lovely guy. He’s everything I hoped he would be.'

The 20-year-old, who has signed up to play Spiderman in a whole host of upcoming movies, is keen to find out what he can learn from 'Hacksaw Ridge' actor Garfield: 'I’ve always been a fan of his work and I really look forward to picking his brains and seeing if he has any advice for me.'

Talking about his Marvel(ous) role, Holland went on to say: ‘It’s a dream come true. Since I was a kid I’ve always wanted to be Spiderman, like so many kids. I’m just the lucky shit who got to do it.

'The thing for me that I love so much about being Spiderman is being able to... find a very new, fresh way of bringing such a loved character back to the screen.'

Holland says so far playing Spiderman has been 'so fun', but there are a few downsides to playing the climbing, flying, superhero. 'My legs are in bits right now from spider poses. I’m going to be sitting down for the rest of this evening.'

In other news, the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' trailer is gloriously geeky and nine things we learned from last night's Bafta ceremony in London