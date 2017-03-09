Start planning your weekend now: seven great nights out in London

Go out and stay out all night. Here's your essential party schedule for this weekend...

Sampha’s ‘Process’ album is one of the most talked about releases of the year so far. The singer-producer is DJing for the evening at Benji B & Judah’s legendary club night. Prince of Wales. Thu Mar 9.

It doesn’t matter if you’re lucky or you have toxic vocals, everyone’s welcome to take to the stage and do their best ‘Hit Me Baby’ at this Britney karaoke night. Wanna join in? That’s your prerogative. The Macbeth of Hoxton. Fri Mar 10.

Japanese techno whizz DJ Nobu kicks off his Oval Space residency this week, alongside fellow Japanese up-and-comer Wata Igarashi and a live performance from Northern Electronics founder Abdulla Rashim. Oval Space. Fri Mar 10.

Call your girlfriend – Robyn’s playing Phonox on Saturday. Joined by collaborator Mr Tophat and Phonox resident HAAi , she’ll be throwing an afterparty to mark The XX’s Brixton shows. Phonox. Sat Mar 11.

House and techno DJ Seth Troxler is joined by friend and Fabric resident Craig Richards at the club this weekend. Expect them to be going head-to-head in Room 1 and a whole load of techno in Room 2. Fabric. Sat Mar 11.

It’s ten years since bands with big hair and bigger egos had their heyday. Nostalgic? Head to this night featuring a live performance from The Holloways and a DJ set from Larrikin Love. MangleE8. Sat Mar 11.

Sure, most people like to finish off their weekend with a roast and a quiet pint… If you fancy something a little louder and sweatier, dubstep pioneer Skream’s hitting up Phonox on the day of rest. Phonox. Sun Mar 12

