Stephen Fry says Crossrail 2 is a 'threat to Soho's soul'

Actor and presenter and general legend Stephen Fry has shared his concerns that Crossrail 2 plans could pose a threat to Soho's 'authentic soul'. Fry, who is the chairman of community group Save Soho said: 'Soho is not just a metropolitan enclave... it is a focus, a magnet for the young, creative and open-minded around the country'. He added: 'The new threat to Soho's authentic soul coming from Crossrail 2 is a real and urgent issue.'

He's also started a petition, which at the time of writing has 567 signatures from those who believe that including Soho in the scheme will be detrimental to the area, as demolition of two blocks for a new station could bring double the footfall of King's Cross Underground to the neighbourhood.

Fry and the Save Soho campaign do not oppose Crossrail 2 but are against Soho being included in the plans.

Meanwhile, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said that unless the government backs Crossrail, the capital's transport network will grind to a halt due to overcrowding.

In pictures: get a sneak peek inside the new Crossrail stations.

