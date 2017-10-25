‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard on the Duffer brothers, ’80s clothes and weird fan requests

Stranger Things 2 is coming to Netflix this Friday. Before you start binge-watching the new season, we caught up with one of the show’s teenage stars Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike, about superfans, ’80s clothing and what to expect from season 2.

Tell us about season two – where does it start?

‘Season two starts about a year later, so it’s 1984 now and everyone’s dealing with their own thing. No one can go back to the way that they used to be because of how insane last year was. And we’re all trying to figure out what’s wrong with Will.’

Can you sum up the second season for your character?

‘We start off and Mike’s not as much of a hero because he has no one to impress. He misses Eleven – he doesn’t have anyone to love, so that really bums him out. But slowly, once Will starts getting a little sicker, Mike gets back into the leader role.’

Did you find the show scary when you watched it back?

‘Yeah, definitely. The first time I saw episode one, my heart was beating watching that beginning scene where the scientist is running down the hallway.’

What did you think of all the ’80s clothes?

‘Oh man, I loved all the ’80s clothes that I wear. I mean, the corduroys are pretty tight, but I love Mike’s style this season – it’s really cool.’

What’s been your most embarrassing moment on set?

‘Messing up lines is always embarrassing for me. I get flustered a lot because the Duffers love to mess with me.’

Have you had any strange fan requests?

‘I’ve been asked to school dances.’

To go as someone’s date?

‘Yeah, exactly. And I’m like, guys, no. I’m not going to do that. That’s insane.’

Have you had any other weird fan interactions?

‘I was in Toronto at a convention and at the end of one of the panels, I saw something in the corner of my eye as we’re all getting up to leave. I grabbed the microphone and I was like, “wait, everyone sit down – what is that?” and they held it up and it was a giant me blanket – a collage of me on a quilt. Shoutout to the person who made that, it was awesome.’

'Stranger Things 2' is available on Netflix from Oct 27.

