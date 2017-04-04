Street Feast is launching a new site in Canary Wharf called Giant Robot

A honking great cyborg is on its way to Canary Wharf. But fear not, this isn’t just another clunky CGI apocalypse. Rather, Giant Robot is the (frankly head-scratching) name for a new, seven-days-a-week foodie arena opening this Saturday on the rooftop of Crossrail Place, all courtesy of moveable street food masters Street Feast. The line-up is suitably impressive – think regular Street Feast traders like Yum Bun and BOB’s Lobster, a chicken shop offshoot of wing kings BBQ Lab and, most promising of all, a teeny-tiny new tapas and sherry bar from London’s favourite Spanish son José Pizarro, called Little José. Thirsty? There’ll also be a 360° central Island Bar for cocktails and craft beers – 38 taps full of ’em. All the more dizzying after a few laps of the wraparound terrace. Make no mistake: we more than welcome our new robotic overlords.
