Swap your shop-bought lunch for a gourmet cheese toastie at The Cheese Bar in Camden tomorrow

If you spend lunchtimes looking dejectedly at your soggy, back-of-the-shelf supermarket sandwich and dreaming of the snacking possibilities beyond the limits of a £3 meal deal, well, sweet dreams are made of cheese. And not just any old cheese – Cheese Truck cheese. The Cheese Truck has been melting the best of British cheese and stuffing it into hefty, gourmet toasties since 2014, making quite a name for themselves by dishing out their dairy-filled delicacies from a bright yellow 1970s ice-cream van called ‘Alfie’. Now, to mark their move from ‘truck’ to permanent ‘bar’ in Camden Stables Market, they’re teaming up with local charities for a sandwich amnesty, offering Londoners the chance to upgrade their lunch.

From noon on Thursday March 2, cheese-loving Londoners can head to the Cheese Bar’s takeaway hatch and upgrade their shop-bought, pre-made sandwich for one of founder Mathew Carver’s signature grilled cheese toasties, that use sliced pagnotta – an Italian sourdough – plus top-notch cheese. What’s more, your original sandwich won’t go to waste. At the end of the day, charities will collect the donated sandwiches and distribute them to soup and street kitchens across Camden. What a brie-lliant idea.

The Cheese Bar’s sandwich amnesty is available all day on Thursday March 2 from noon at Unit 93 and 94 Camden Market, North Yard, Chalk Farm Rd, NW1 8AH. Mathew will be previewing selected dishes from the Cheese Bar menu at the takeaway hatch between March 4 and March 22, ahead of the grand opening on March 23.

