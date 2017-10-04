Swingers are opening a new seaside-themed crazy golf course in Oxford Circus

Since Swingers opened in the City last year (and with all the other pop-ups across town), we're all getting pretty damn good at crazy golf. We've done the courses at their site next to The Gherkin multiple times and now we're up for a new sporting challenge. Luckily, the Institute of Competitive Socialising is about to open its second site in the old BHS store just off Oxford Street and this one is going to be pretty immense.

The 20,000 square foot site will be seaside-themed with a hidden entrance through a souvenir shop, a bandstand bar, a promenade lined with beach huts full of street food, a Grand Hotel Bar inspired by seaside hotels and two nine-hole courses full of jumps, loops and moving obstacles.

Swinger West End is due to open in February 2018 but you can start booking tickets from November 14.

Until then, book some games to keep your hand in at Swingers in the City.