Tate Britain will stay open until midnight for the David Hockney exhibition

Been to Tate Britain recently? If so, you won’t have missed the queues outside the David Hockney retrospective. It’s officially the gallery’s most successful exhibition to date, having broken the institution’s pre-sale records by shifting more than 35,000 tickets ahead of its opening in February. And with no signs of its popularity waning, Tate has decided to keep the show open until midnight over its final weekend at the end of May.

A post shared by Uniting all lovers of art (@artwatchers_united) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

The show spans 60 years of work by Hockney, who is arguably one of the world’s most popular living artists – and to see more than 100 of his works under one roof is pretty extraordinary. From his early, queer-themed student works, to his sultry LA poolside scenes, through to his photocollage experiments and vivid Yorkshire landscapes, it spells out a phenomenal career. But don’t assume that those extended opening hours mean you can leave booking tickets until the last minute – they’re still going fast. Seriously. Glastonbury ain’t got nothing on this.

‘David Hockney’ runs until May 29 at Tate Britain. It’s open until midnight on May 26, 27 and 28 and until 9pm on May 29.

