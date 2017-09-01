Tayyabs curry house has reopened after immigration raid

East End Punjabi curry house Tayyabs officially reopened at lunchtime yesterday (Thursday August 31) after a temporary closure by the authorities. News of its shutting prompted something of a Twitter meltdown.

Fuck the system, free Tayyabs https://t.co/B7rHKwCUpY — Bo (@MonezMarifa) August 30, 2017

If #Tayyabs isn't reopened, we riot at dawn. WHO IS WITH ME 🍗🥘 pic.twitter.com/oaZdk8EbOW — Julia Macfarlane (@juliamacfarlane) August 31, 2017

Tayyabs had been out of action since Tuesday, following a raid by the Home Office’s Immigration Enforcement agency. Of nine staff members alleged to be working illegally, it has been reported that five are being deported.

Service at the restaurant – which opened in 1972 – has now resumed. One manager commented: ‘We were given a closure notice, which meant a 48-hour closure. That’s now expired.’

