Tayyabs curry house has reopened after immigration raid

By Kitty Drake Posted: Friday September 1 2017, 3:36pm

East End Punjabi curry house Tayyabs officially reopened at lunchtime yesterday (Thursday August 31) after a temporary closure by the authorities. News of its shutting prompted something of a Twitter meltdown.

Tayyabs had been out of action since Tuesday, following a raid by the Home Office’s Immigration Enforcement agency. Of nine staff members alleged to be working illegally, it has been reported that five are being deported.

Service at the restaurant – which opened in 1972 – has now resumed. One manager commented: ‘We were given a closure notice, which meant a 48-hour closure. That’s now expired.’

Fancy a curry? Check out our round-up of the best Indian restaurants in London.

Staff writer
By Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out.

