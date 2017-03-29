  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Tell us your favourite thing about living in London

By Guy Parsons Posted: Wednesday March 29 2017, 4:20pm

Tell us your favourite thing about living in London

London: quite nice, really?

We’re collecting Londoners’ favourite things about living in the city, big and small. Maybe it’s a particular place, time, vibe, person. It could be something everyone loves, or something that’s special just to you. In any case, tell us what and why in the box below. Favourite suggestions will be included in an upcoming issue of Time Out magazine!

[Photo: Roselyne Calle Mirio]

 

 

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Guy Parsons 115 Posts

Guy is the social media manager at Time Out. He likes scotch, burritos and unlikely cover versions. Follow him on Twitter at @GuyP

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest