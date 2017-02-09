TfL has revealed where the new Bakerloo line stations will be

South-east Londoners, rejoice! Your dreams of being connected to the tube network are now one step closer after TfL revealed new plans today for the future Bakerloo line extension. Plans for the new route stretching beyond Elephant and Castle to Lewisham include four new stations, with two along Old Kent Road, one at New Cross Gate, providing an interchange with London Overground and National Rail, and one at Lewisham, giving an interchange with the DLR.

The TfL consultation said this particular route was chosen instead of other options running through Peckham and Camberwell as it offers more development opportunities. As well as helping south-east Londoners get around easier, TfL said the extension will relieve congestion on local bus and National Rail services and reduce CO2 emissions and air pollution.

The updated plans have also brought the extension's completion date forward by two years to, er, 2028/29 – so there’s still some time to wait until commuting underground is possible south of the river. Although considering south-east Londoners have been waiting since the 1930s for better transport, when talk of the extending the line first began, what’s 12 more years, eh?

