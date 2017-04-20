TfL is cutting the number of buses on Oxford Street by 40 percent

Traffic along Oxford Street can be pure hell on a good day – but it looks like things could change for the better from this summer. TfL has announced plans to cut down congestion along the world-famous shopping street by reducing bus numbers by 40 percent, following a public consultation.

This means 23 routes in central London will be extended or re-directed, with some terminating at Park Lane, Trafalgar and Tottenham Court Road instead.

TfL says commuters are choosing other ways to travel around the West End, like walking or cycling. And with the Elizabeth Line opening next year, they reckon there might even be less demand to jump on a bus to get in and out of the area.

The affected routes will be the 3, 6, 8, 15, 22, 23, 25, 46, 73, 137, 172, 242, 332, 390, 425, 452, C2, N2, N3, N8, N15, N22 and N73.

But if you're worried this might screw up your commute, you've got a bit of time before the changes are rolled out – and you can find out more about the consultation here.

In more transport news, did you hear about the bus that got stuck attempting a three-point turn?