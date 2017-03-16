  • Blog
That incredible Do Ho Suh exhibition is closing this Saturday

By Eddy Frankel Posted: Thursday March 16 2017, 4:39pm

No one likes art anymore. Art’s over. Meaning, beauty, purpose, aesthetics - fuck ’em. All people REALLY want is something for the ’gram. And you know what? GOOD. I’m tired of Velázquez and Da Vinci. Pompous bastards with their paintbrushes. How am I meant to take a picture of myself in front of the Rokeby Venus? You can't put nudes on Insta ffs. And now, the primo art selfie opp of the season is closing its doors. *shakes fists at the skies* *weeps* *checks Instagram* *weeps more*. That’s right, Saturday is your last chance to take pictures of yourself standing in Do Ho Suh’s incredible fabric corridors at the Victoria Miro gallery. We gave the show a whopping four stars when it opened, and since then it’s been one of London’s most popular art exhibitions. 

Read the review to figure out what in the name of art history it’s all about, but most importantly, get down there ASAP and watch the likes roll in like a tide of ill-begotten satisfaction.

Here, you could look this cool:

 

A post shared by laramcspara (@laramcspara) on

 

 

 

 

A post shared by Junchi Deng (@junchideng) on

 

 

A post shared by 张君雅小妹妹 (@fionazyj) on

 
Find more art to take pictures of yourself in front of right here.

Eddy Frankel
By Eddy Frankel

Eddy is Time Out's visual art editor and he is pioneering sports grunge. Sports grunge is the new health goth. Get more style tips by following dat ass @eddyfrankel

For any feedback or for more information email

