The Art of Dining is hosting a space-themed supper club

The Art of Dining is back and its latest culinary creation is a space-themed delight.

Diners going to Operation Red Rocket will be transported back to 1965, where, following the space race, a quest is now on to recruit astronauts prepared to form the first colony set for Mars. Russia, India, China and the USA have each picked their explorers but The British National Space Laboratory (conveniently situated in Haggerston) is still on the look-out.

The BNSL is inviting daring diners to put themselves forward for the challenge and laying on a mighty fine spread to lure those up for a mission to Mars. World-renowned space engineer Professor June Cavendish will be assessing applicants, set designer Alice Hodge has built the space lab and her creative partner, chef Ellen Parr, has designed a five-course menu inspired by the five countries competing in the race.

Tickets to previous Art of Dining experiences have always been snapped up super quick, so if you fancy feasting on foil-baked jambalaya, cumin pork ribs and honey cake with pickled cherries (who wouldn’t?) book yours ASAP.

The Art of Dining: Operation Red Rocket. The Rose Lipman Building. Wed Apr 26-Sat May 13. Tickets cost £55 and include a welcome drink. Book here.

