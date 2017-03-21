Forget chocolate, you can now get an Easter egg made from solid cheese

Bonkers for brie? Crushing over caerphilly and flipping out over feta? Cheese-lovers, rejoice! You can finally get your mitts on the perfect Easter treat to satisfy your dairy desires. This year, forget the bog-standard chocolate egg. Anyone who gets weak in the knees over cheese can now spend the long weekend munching their way through the Cheester Egg – the alt-Easter treat made entirely from artisan cheese. It’s the creation of food blogger Annem Hobson from ‘So Wrong It’s Nom’ who was responsible for bringing us the Cheese Advent Calendar last Christmas.

For £15 you can get your hands on a 260g egg of solid, handmade cheese – and it’s not just any old lump of cheddar. Cheester has collaborated with the excellent independent artisan company Wildes Cheese and uses a unique recipe by head cheesemaker Philip Wilton based on the popular Napier, which was awarded the accolade of London's favourite cheese in the 2015 Urban Food Awards – so they know what they're doing when it comes to the pongy stuff. According to Annem, the egg is a ‘semi-hard cheese with a slight crumbly, yet creamy texture and a deliciously sharp flavour’. Bring on the bank holiday cheese coma.

The Cheester Egg costs £14.95. ‘Nest Hampers’ cost £29.95 and include Peter’s Yard Sourdough Crispbread and London produced quince membrillo. Cheeses are made from high quality unhomogenised cows’ milk and vegetarian rennet. Buy The Cheester Egg online here, or at Broadway Market, Alexandra Palace Market and Myddelton Road Market. You can also collect directly from the home of Wildes Cheese home in Tottenham.

In other cheesy news, a Camden street-food stall is serving up pasta from a GIANT wheel of cheese.

And here are 11 places you need to go if you’re slutty for cheese.

