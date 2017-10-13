The best things happening in east London this weekend

Got no plans for the weekend? Don’t fret east Londoners, here are the best things happening in your neck of the woods. Don’t waste those 48 hours of freedom!

‘Claiming a New Place on Earth’. Protein Studios. Sat-Sun. Free. Meet ten refugees who travelled to the UK as minors at this photo exhibition created by charity Breaking Barriers. Learn about the life each has left behind and their hopes for the future.

Midcentury Show East. Haggerston School. Sun. £19. See stunning twentieth-century interior design from over 60 furniture dealers at this east London sibling of Midcentury Modern. Even the building is a sight to see: it’s held in Haggerston School, which was designed by brutalist architect Erno Goldfinger.

Ed Fornieles: Seed. Carlos/Ishikawa. Ongoing. Free. In this complex little show there’s a VR porn programme where your lover constantly shifts gender and a cute digital avatar whose moods are fed by global events. It pushes the limits of our networked, digitised selves.

Makers’ Movements. Blackhorse Sideshow. Ongoing. Free. Spin a zoetrope, step into a hall of masks, pull levers and hand-crank kinetic sculptures at this immersive exhibition which is full of optical illusions.

Further afield…

Grab your Oyster card and get of town to see these ace goings-on in London. We guarantee you won’t be disappointed.

Poster Girls. London Transport Museum. £15, £12 concs. London transport has commissioned some pretty eye-pleasing artwork over the past century, many of them created by women. This show gathers 150 posters all made by female artists from the 1900s, when the art form was in its infancy, to the twenty-first century. Look out for one by Zandra Rhodes.

Dalí/Duchamp. Royal Academy of Arts. £15, £10 concs. Two twentieth-century giants go head to head in this show full of major works by the French and Spanish artists. Seeing these two masters in a room together is a total knock-out.

Arthur Jafa: ‘Love Is the Message, the Message Is Death’. 180 The Strand. Ongoing. Free. Don’t miss this heart-wrenching and totally perfect seven-minute film about black America. We reckon it might be one of the most important works of art of the past decade. Just go.

Always here and always good...

Use the weekend to explore some of the nooks and crannies of London you may not have ventured to before.

Kerb Camden Market. Scoff yourself silly with helpings of tasty grub from street food gurus at Kerb. There’s a hell of a lot to choose from, including plates from the likes of Nazari, Arepazo Bros, Wheel Cake and Oli Baba’s. Feeling hungry now?

Kew Gardens. The Royal Botanic Gardens look particularly beautiful in autumn. Stroll around 300 acres of grounds and see the incredible Victorian hothouses, weird and wonderful cacti in the Prince of Wales Conservatory and the stunning Chinese Pagoda.