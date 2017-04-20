The campaigners hoping to turn London into a National Park City are calling for your ideas

Calling all artists, designers, illustrators, filmmakers, architects or any generally creative London minds.

As part of a campaign to make London the world’s first National Park City, a competition has opened calling for your ideas for how London’s cityscape will look in the future. What urban developments will there be? Be creative: ideas can be big or small.

Believe it or not, London is made up of almost 40 percent green space, so this is an opportunity to put your own spin on how we could best use these areas in the future to create a National Park City.

Send your artwork to hello@nationalparkcity.org by 23:59 on Fri May 19 and find more info here.

Here's what happened when National Park City campaigner Dan Raven-Ellison walked all the way across London