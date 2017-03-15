The creators of the ‘Serial’ podcast are back with a new murder mystery

Whatever plans you’ve got for March 28, cancel them, and get ready to obsess over a new true-crime mystery from the team behind 'Serial' – the podcast phenomenon that had us all gripped with its investigation of Adnan Syed, the Baltimore teeanger convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 1999.

Here’s what we know about the new show. It’s a spin-off podcast called ‘S-Town’ and will be hosted by Brian Reed (not Sarah Koenig, who fronted seasons one and two of ‘Serial’). It’s another murder case, this time in Alabama, where a listener contacted Reed to ask him to investigate the son of a wealthy family who allegedly bragged that he got away with murder. Here’s more from the ‘S-Town’ team: ‘When someone else ends up dead, the search for the truth leads to a nasty feud, a hunt for hidden treasure, and an unearthing of the mysteries of one man’s life.’

Unlike ‘Serial’, all seven chapters of ‘S-Town’ will drop in one go, on March 28, so prepare for maximum bingeing. According to Sarah Koenig, the new show is a winner: ‘It’s weird, it’s beautiful, it’s got a plot that goes in fascinating directions that I never saw coming.'

You can subscribe now to get all seven episodes as soon as they drop, and listen to a preview on iTunes.