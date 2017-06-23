The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Friday

1. Get ready for terrifying throw downs and spectacular tornillo twists as The Great Spectacle of Lucha Libre kick drops into Bethnal Green. For two days, east London's York Hall will take the form of a retro-style Mexican arena for a some serious lucha libre wrestling.

2. The Migration Collective are marking Refugee Week with an event they are calling 'The Living Library'. If you stop by the Victoria & Albert Museum 2pm today, you'll have the chance to meet refugees and asylum seekers in person. Listen to their stories, and start a conversation about migration that exists beyond the page.

3. Sourdough heavyweights Franco Manca are giving away 50 pizzas from noon to 6pm each day from its shiny new branch in Islington, until Monday June 26. They'll be dolling out another 50 pizzas from 6pm too, but you'll need to get there fast to grab a slice of the action.