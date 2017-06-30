  • Blog
The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Friday

By Alexandra Sims Posted: Friday June 30 2017, 5:00am

1. The V and A is opening its shiny, new Exhibition Road Quarter. Today is your first chance to look around as the Quarter opens a week-long, free festival called Reveal. It kicks off with an evening curated by Boiler Room, featuring live performances, DJs, workshops, the all-female signing collective Deep Throat Choir and moves from the English National Ballet from 5pm. 

2. Elbows at the ready for this brilliant two-day-long sample sale at Hackney Walk's multi-purpose super-room The Box. From today there’ll be up to 80 percent off the likes of Peter Jensen, Être Cécile and Le Kilt. There’ll be a range of clothing sizes but prices will be from a teeny £10. 

3. Forget brunch, the Barbican’s tip-top Tex Mex diner Bad Egg has just launched a boozy Friday 'Frunch'. The ‘late afternoon Friday lunch’ is available in two-hour slots from 2.30pm to 10pm, but for £32 you can enjoy bottomless prosecco, mimosas or frozen margaritas to wash down the ace Bad Egg dishes. 

 

 

Newest | Oldest