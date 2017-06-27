Forget brunch, Bad Egg has just launched a boozy Friday ‘Frunch’

According to the Oxford dictionary, brunch is ‘a late-morning meal eaten instead of breakfast and lunch’. So far, so familiar. Barbican’s tip-top Tex Mex diner Bad Egg just happens to be a city leader in that particular meal (their bottomless-booze-embellished weekend brunch is truly a thing to behold).

But now they’re upping the hybrid game with Frunch. Brunch – boozy, beautiful brunch – but on a Friday afternoon. Er, yes please?!

This Frunch is available in two-hour slots from 2.30-10pm – it's ‘late afternoon Friday lunch’ in their words – but for £32 punters can enjoy bottomless prosecco, mimosas or frozen margaritas, washing down ace Bad Egg dishes like the house burger with ’nduja cheese fondue, a deep fried mac ’n’ cheese bun or the pulled pork and kimchi hash (plus a token side).

The menu is only available when the entire table orders it – but what maniac would skip such filthily refined junk food and endless alcohol?! Not us. Those long, languorous City lunches just got a whole lot cooler.

The Bad Egg Frunch is available every Friday from 2.30-10pm. To reserve a table (you should), email citypoint@badegg.london.

