The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Friday

By Alexandra Sims Posted: Friday August 4 2017, 5:00am

Christa Holka

1. Embrace the fabulousness of Mancunian pride as arts venue HOME brings its brand of northern style to the National Theatre's River Stage. Keep an eye out for neo-cabaret from Bourgeois and Maurice and hear legendary Hacienda DJ Dave Haslem on the decks. Head along for free from 6:30pm tonight.

2. London Craft Beer Festival is back for its fifth year. Head to Shoreditch Electric Light Station to sip beers from 45 breweries, eat loads of food and hear DJ sets from Foals, Hot Chip and Norman Jay MBE. Buy tickets at £42.50 for either a Friday afternoon or evening session.

3. Lambeth Palace’s gorgeous gardens, which have been cultivated since the twelfth century, are open to explore today. Have a wander to see the Plumbago, Morning Glory and Oleander in full bloom. There’ll be a BBQ on the go too. Entry is £5.

