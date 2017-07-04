  • Blog
The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Tuesday

By Alexandra Sims Posted: Tuesday July 4 2017, 5:00am

1. We may be more than 3,000 miles away from our friends across the Pond, but Londoners sure know how to celebrate the Fourth of July. Liverpool Street’s Polo Bar is getting into the Independence Day spirit by giving away free breakfasts all day from 9am to 6pm. Choose from a stack of pancakes or their big breakfast.

2. Open Collective is a group of young entrepreneurs and creatives. They’ve teamed up with the youth-led creative network Livity to take over Brixton Pound Café for a week of live events, workshops, talks, displays and exhibitions. Join the launch party tonight where you can meet all the people involved.

3. Actor and musician Raleigh Ritchie, or Grey Worm to ‘Game of Thrones’ fans, is performing a gig in the Sky Garden at 8pm. Part of Belvedere Vodka’s Sunset Sessions, it’s a free event but it's best to book a table in advance. 

By Alexandra Sims

Alex is a news and events writer at Time Out London. She gets very excited when she sees dogs on the tube and appreciates a good guitar solo. Follow her on Twitter at @Alex0Sims.

