The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Tuesday

1. Grab a drink at Company Below’s Summer Shakedown, a month-long collaboration with celebrated London bartenders who’ll be delivering masterclasses in mixology throughout August. Tonight will see Miguel Arbe Rey, the executive bartender from the Ceviche group whipping up the perfect pisco sour. Tickets are £15 and include two cocktails, the masterclass and 50 percent off snacks.

2. Treat yourself to a bowl of poké for just £1 today at Island Poké’s new location. Kick back in Broadgate Circle once you’ve purchased your lunch combining raw marinated fish with steamed rice and fresh garnishes, and pretend you’re soaking up the sun in Hawaii.

3. Pick up unique clothing, accessories and artwork at the last day of the Birdsong Summer of Sisterhood Concept Store in Hoxton. Many items on sale have been made by migrant women or elderly knitters and are crafted from sustainable and reclaimed fabrics. You'll also find pieces designed by Clio Peppiatt and swimwear by Auria.