The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Tuesday

1. London's morbid secret Barts Pathology Museum is holding a rare open day today. This Victorian museum is normally reserved for medical students, but now you can browse its gruesome wonders, including human skulls, a gout-inflated hand and a 110-year-old liver that was damaged by an excessively-tight corset. There's no need to book, just pop in between 1pm and 4pm. The museum can be found on the third floor of St Bartholomew's Hospital.

2. Open your eyes for 'BlindArt', a collection of work by blind and visually impaired artists at The Science of Sight exhibition. The show opens today and runs until Thursday August 10 at the Science Museum’s Tomorrow’s World gallery.

3. Remember those Breville toasted sandwich makers that produced sarnies with fillings hotter than the sun? Well now you can take a foodie trip down memory lane at Sourced Market in King's Cross, where they'll be selling Breville-made toasties packed with cheese from Tottenham cheesemonger Wine & Rind.