The designs for this year's Serpentine Pavilion have been unveiled

Much like fainting on the Central line and drinking lager in public places, summer in London just wouldn't be complete without Hyde Park's yearly Serpentine Pavilion commission.

It's been going strong since 2000, and the brief is very simple: design a 300-square-metre pavilion that acts as a hangout space and café by day, and a place for learning, chat, debate and entertainment at night. This year, duties fall to the African architect Diébédo Francis Kéré. He's taken inspiration from a tree that stands in Gando, in his native Burkina Faso – a place the townspeople use as a meeting point. Judging from the mock-up images, we shouldn't expect anything too literal – looks more like a giant, upside-down funnel than anything with branches – but you can see how it's all made from wood. And in a neat touch, when it rains (this being summer in Britain, after all), it will fall down the pavilion in a kind of waterfall effect. Cool!

Serpentine Pavilion 2017, Designed by Francis Kéré, Design Render, Interior. © Kéré Architecture.

Overall, we think the vibe is pretty chilled-out and meditative. And let's face it, what more can you ask for in Hyde Park during the sunniest months of the year?

